St. Modwen Properties (LON:SMP) Price Target Cut to GBX 475

St. Modwen Properties (LON:SMP) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 530 ($6.75) to GBX 475 ($6.05) in a report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 39.91% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on SMP. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating on shares of St. Modwen Properties in a research note on Wednesday. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of St. Modwen Properties in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 583.75 ($7.43).

Shares of LON SMP opened at GBX 339.50 ($4.32) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $739.40 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.02. St. Modwen Properties has a 52 week low of GBX 296 ($3.77) and a 52 week high of GBX 539 ($6.86). The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 343.11 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 417.92. The company has a current ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.53.

About St. Modwen Properties

St. Modwen Properties PLC invests in, develops, operates, and manages residential and commercial properties in the United Kingdom. It develops land for residential, employment, leisure, retail, and education purposes, as well as uses green infrastructure and community facilities; and industrial and logistics projects.

