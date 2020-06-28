Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) PT Raised to $170.00 at UBS Group

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at UBS Group from $136.00 to $170.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 24.75% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $112.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Barclays increased their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Nomura Instinet reduced their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $145.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Stanley Black & Decker currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.88.

Shares of NYSE:SWK opened at $136.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $127.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.53. Stanley Black & Decker has a fifty-two week low of $70.00 and a fifty-two week high of $173.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.51.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 16.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.42 EPS. Research analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker will post 5.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SWK. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 9,789 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 21,689 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,595,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,535 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northstar Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 0.9% during the first quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 10,625 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.13% of the company’s stock.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

