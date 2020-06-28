Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) Shares Sold by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) by 21.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,240,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 862,387 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned about 1.67% of Sterling Bancorp worth $33,862,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Sterling Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $69,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Sterling Bancorp by 51.7% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,775 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Sterling Bancorp by 307.3% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 3,955 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sterling Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Sterling Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $189,000. Institutional investors own 83.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Sterling Bancorp alerts:

In other news, CEO Jack L. Kopnisky bought 15,000 shares of Sterling Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.72 per share, for a total transaction of $175,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 517,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,067,291.64. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard L. O’toole bought 5,001 shares of Sterling Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.59 per share, with a total value of $47,959.59. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 53,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $508,270. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 25,351 shares of company stock worth $281,658. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on STL shares. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sterling Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Sterling Bancorp from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. ValuEngine cut shares of Sterling Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a research note on Monday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.21.

STL stock opened at $10.54 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 1.66. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Sterling Bancorp has a 52 week low of $7.01 and a 52 week high of $22.17.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $250.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.89 million. Sterling Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.47% and a net margin of 25.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Sterling Bancorp will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Sterling Bancorp Profile

Sterling Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Sterling National Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial, consumer, and municipal clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, time, and interest and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as certificates of deposit and mortgage escrow funds.

Featured Article: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL).

Receive News & Ratings for Sterling Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sterling Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.