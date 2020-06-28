Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP)

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Friday. Stock investors bought 3,035 call options on the company. This is an increase of 310% compared to the typical volume of 740 call options.

Shares of ARLP opened at $3.44 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.41 and a 200 day moving average of $6.32. Alliance Resource Partners has a fifty-two week low of $2.70 and a fifty-two week high of $18.11. The firm has a market cap of $454.09 million, a P/E ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The energy company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.03). Alliance Resource Partners had a positive return on equity of 11.63% and a negative net margin of 1.22%. The firm had revenue of $350.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $393.50 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.12 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Alliance Resource Partners will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Robert J. Fouch acquired 46,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.01 per share, with a total value of $185,735.18. Following the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now owns 46,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,735.18. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 44.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Magnolia Group LLC increased its holdings in Alliance Resource Partners by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Magnolia Group LLC now owns 5,402,015 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $16,746,000 after acquiring an additional 846,668 shares during the last quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Alliance Resource Partners by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 541,677 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,679,000 after buying an additional 49,684 shares in the last quarter. Capital One National Association purchased a new position in Alliance Resource Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,318,000. Capital One Financial Corp purchased a new position in Alliance Resource Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,237,000. Finally, Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. grew its holdings in Alliance Resource Partners by 147.3% during the 1st quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 395,812 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after buying an additional 235,780 shares in the last quarter. 16.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on ARLP shares. Benchmark decreased their price target on Alliance Resource Partners from $11.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. BidaskClub raised Alliance Resource Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alliance Resource Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine lowered Alliance Resource Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on Alliance Resource Partners from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Alliance Resource Partners presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.75.

About Alliance Resource Partners

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. produces and markets coal primarily to utilities and industrial users in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Illinois Basin and Appalachia. It produces a range of steam and metallurgical coal with sulfur and heat contents. The company operates eight underground mining complexes in Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Maryland, and West Virginia.

