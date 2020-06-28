Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of GAP Call Options (NYSE:GPS)

Gap Inc (NYSE:GPS) saw some unusual options trading on Friday. Investors bought 125,480 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 810% compared to the typical volume of 13,789 call options.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on GPS shares. Cfra lowered their target price on GAP from $14.00 to $8.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. UBS Group raised their target price on GAP from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on GAP from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on GAP from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on GAP from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. GAP presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.94.

Shares of NYSE GPS opened at $12.07 on Friday. GAP has a fifty-two week low of $5.26 and a fifty-two week high of $19.86. The stock has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.51 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.68.

GAP (NYSE:GPS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The apparel retailer reported ($2.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($1.84). GAP had a negative net margin of 5.47% and a negative return on equity of 8.63%. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. GAP’s revenue was down 43.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that GAP will post -2.31 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider John Strain purchased 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.84 per share, for a total transaction of $70,620.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 7,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,944.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 45.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of GAP by 73.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,285,946 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $93,532,000 after buying an additional 5,613,511 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of GAP during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,019,000. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in shares of GAP by 2,279.6% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 4,203,108 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $97,998,000 after buying an additional 4,026,477 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of GAP during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,059,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in shares of GAP by 625.8% during the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 3,274,780 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $23,054,000 after buying an additional 2,823,615 shares in the last quarter. 61.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company worldwide. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, Athleta, Intermix, and Hill City brands. Its products include denim, tees, button-downs, khakis, and other products; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities to women and girls.

