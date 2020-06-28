SugarBud Craft Growers (CVE:SUGR) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.03

SugarBud Craft Growers Corp (CVE:SUGR) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 3098300 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

The stock has a market capitalization of $19.68 million and a P/E ratio of -1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.61, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.02. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.05.

SugarBud Craft Growers Company Profile (CVE:SUGR)

SugarBud Craft Growers Corp. engages in the development, acquisition, and production of cannabis in Canada. The company was formerly known as Relentless Resources Ltd. and changed its name to SugarBud Craft Growers Corp. in October 2018. The company is headquartered in Calgary, Alberta.

