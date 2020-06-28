Summit Industrial Income REIT (CVE:SMU.UN) Price Target Raised to C$12.50 at National Bank Financial

Summit Industrial Income REIT (CVE:SMU.UN) had its price objective lifted by National Bank Financial from C$11.75 to C$12.50 in a report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$14.50 to C$11.50 in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the company from C$14.75 to C$11.25 in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$14.50 to C$12.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th.

Summit Industrial Income REIT has a 1 year low of C$5.22 and a 1 year high of C$12.00.

Further Reading: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Industrial Income REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Industrial Income REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.