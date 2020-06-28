Sunrun Inc (NASDAQ:RUN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $187.18 Million

Equities research analysts expect Sunrun Inc (NASDAQ:RUN) to post sales of $187.18 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Sunrun’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $222.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $175.01 million. Sunrun posted sales of $204.60 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Sunrun will report full-year sales of $801.40 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $737.60 million to $896.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $933.52 million, with estimates ranging from $886.60 million to $995.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Sunrun.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The energy company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $210.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.24 million. Sunrun had a return on equity of 0.98% and a net margin of 1.40%. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.12) EPS.

RUN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sunrun from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Sunrun from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Sunrun from $16.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, March 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Sunrun from $18.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Sunrun from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Sunrun currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.06.

Shares of RUN opened at $18.58 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 206.44, a P/E/G ratio of 20.02 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.16 and its 200 day moving average is $15.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.49. Sunrun has a fifty-two week low of $7.84 and a fifty-two week high of $23.66.

In other Sunrun news, General Counsel Jeanna Steele sold 3,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.57, for a total transaction of $59,982.05. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 83,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,630,826.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Christopher Dawson sold 5,008 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.59, for a total value of $73,066.72. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 257,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,756,005.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 295,071 shares of company stock valued at $5,222,126. 8.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sunrun in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Sunrun in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sunrun by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,195 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Sunrun by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,932 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in Sunrun during the 4th quarter worth $83,000. 92.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sunrun Company Profile

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking, as well as solar leads generated to customers. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer approach across online, retail, mass media, digital media, canvassing, field marketing, and referral channels, as well as its partner network.

