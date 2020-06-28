SunTrust Banks Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Concho Resources Inc (NYSE:CXO)

Concho Resources Inc (NYSE:CXO) – Stock analysts at SunTrust Banks decreased their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for Concho Resources in a research note issued on Thursday, June 25th. SunTrust Banks analyst N. Dingmann now expects that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings of $0.41 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.46. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Hold” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Concho Resources’ FY2020 earnings at $1.72 EPS.

Several other analysts have also commented on CXO. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Concho Resources from $151.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Concho Resources from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Concho Resources from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Concho Resources from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Concho Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.00.

CXO stock opened at $50.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.06, a PEG ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.84. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.68. Concho Resources has a one year low of $33.13 and a one year high of $105.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.16.

Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72. The business had revenue of $922.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Concho Resources had a negative net margin of 210.59% and a positive return on equity of 3.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Concho Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.23%.

In other news, Director Steven L. Beal sold 19,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.66, for a total transaction of $1,202,370.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 51,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,174,996.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Concho Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in Concho Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Concho Resources by 2,515.1% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,386 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333 shares in the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its holdings in Concho Resources by 60.3% in the 1st quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 2,127 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in Concho Resources by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,124 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.76% of the company’s stock.

Concho Resources Company Profile

Concho Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development and exploration of oil and natural gas properties. Its operations include Delaware Basin, and Midland Basin. The company was founded on February 22, 2006 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

