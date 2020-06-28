Symmetry Partners LLC Purchases 3,304 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Symmetry Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 4.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 82,045 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,304 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for 2.9% of Symmetry Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $12,939,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at about $12,315,435,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 100.9% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 442,643 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $69,805,000 after buying an additional 47,658,854 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 113,401,519 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $17,849,067,000 after acquiring an additional 5,771,223 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 22.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 28,404,917 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,479,739,000 after acquiring an additional 5,287,700 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Microsoft by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,889,017 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,451,565,000 after acquiring an additional 3,836,507 shares in the last quarter. 70.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Microsoft alerts:

In related news, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total transaction of $530,820.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,109,643.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total value of $6,162,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,808,049.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,049 shares of company stock valued at $6,702,736 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft stock opened at $196.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1,519.27 billion, a PE ratio of 32.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $130.78 and a 12-month high of $203.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $187.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $170.18.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $35.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.70 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.36% and a return on equity of 40.37%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 42.95%.

MSFT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, June 1st. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $199.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Macquarie restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Fundamental Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $212.58 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Microsoft presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.63.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Read More: Green Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.