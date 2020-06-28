SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) PT Raised to $130.00

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) had its target price raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 11.61% from the stock’s current price.

SNX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Raymond James decreased their price objective on SYNNEX from $165.00 to $120.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. ValuEngine downgraded SYNNEX from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SYNNEX from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $111.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. TheStreet downgraded SYNNEX from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their price target on SYNNEX from $175.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.86.

NYSE SNX opened at $116.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $101.67 and its 200-day moving average is $111.09. SYNNEX has a one year low of $52.06 and a one year high of $153.07.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 25th. The business services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $2.60. The business had revenue of $5.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.17 billion. SYNNEX had a return on equity of 17.39% and a net margin of 2.03%. SYNNEX’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.86 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that SYNNEX will post 8.8 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Simon Leung sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.21, for a total value of $200,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,641,540.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kevin M. Murai sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.80, for a total value of $254,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,228,217. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 61,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,370,700 and sold 7,936 shares valued at $798,288. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of SYNNEX by 0.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,006,073 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $73,544,000 after buying an additional 3,686 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its position in shares of SYNNEX by 34.7% in the first quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 9,702 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $709,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Running Oak Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of SYNNEX by 33.3% in the first quarter. Running Oak Capital LLC now owns 58,544 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,280,000 after buying an additional 14,636 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in shares of SYNNEX by 10.3% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 55,198 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,035,000 after buying an additional 5,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its holdings in SYNNEX by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 6,260 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534 shares during the last quarter. 74.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the Americas, Asia-Pacific, Europe and Africa. It operates in two segments, Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals; information technology systems, including data center servers and storage solutions; system components; software; networking, communications, and security equipment; consumer electronics; and complementary products.

