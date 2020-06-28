SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) PT Raised to $140.00 at Raymond James

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at Raymond James from $120.00 to $140.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 20.19% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of SYNNEX from $96.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. TheStreet downgraded shares of SYNNEX from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of SYNNEX from $175.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Cross Research lowered SYNNEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on SYNNEX from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.86.

Shares of SYNNEX stock opened at $116.48 on Friday. SYNNEX has a fifty-two week low of $52.06 and a fifty-two week high of $153.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $101.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a PE ratio of 12.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.53.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The business services provider reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $2.60. SYNNEX had a return on equity of 17.39% and a net margin of 2.03%. The firm had revenue of $5.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.86 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that SYNNEX will post 8.8 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Kevin M. Murai sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.13, for a total value of $272,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,065 shares in the company, valued at $1,316,653.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Dwight Steffensen sold 366 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.56, for a total value of $26,190.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 188,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,469,166.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 61,000 shares of company stock worth $4,370,700 and have sold 7,936 shares worth $798,288. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of SYNNEX by 0.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,006,073 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $73,544,000 after purchasing an additional 3,686 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its stake in SYNNEX by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 9,702 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $709,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Running Oak Capital LLC increased its stake in SYNNEX by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Running Oak Capital LLC now owns 58,544 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,280,000 after buying an additional 14,636 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in SYNNEX by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 55,198 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,035,000 after buying an additional 5,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its position in SYNNEX by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 6,260 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 1,534 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.98% of the company’s stock.

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the Americas, Asia-Pacific, Europe and Africa. It operates in two segments, Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals; information technology systems, including data center servers and storage solutions; system components; software; networking, communications, and security equipment; consumer electronics; and complementary products.

