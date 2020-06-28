SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) PT Raised to $150.00

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Citigroup‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 28.78% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SNX. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of SYNNEX from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Cross Research downgraded shares of SYNNEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SYNNEX from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $111.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on SYNNEX from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their price objective on SYNNEX from $96.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. SYNNEX has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.86.

Shares of NYSE:SNX opened at $116.48 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $101.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.09. SYNNEX has a fifty-two week low of $52.06 and a fifty-two week high of $153.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 25th. The business services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $2.60. SYNNEX had a return on equity of 17.39% and a net margin of 2.03%. The business had revenue of $5.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.17 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that SYNNEX will post 8.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SYNNEX news, Director Dwight Steffensen sold 366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.56, for a total value of $26,190.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 188,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,469,166.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin M. Murai sold 2,500 shares of SYNNEX stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.80, for a total value of $254,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,228,217. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 61,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,370,700 and sold 7,936 shares valued at $798,288. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in SYNNEX during the fourth quarter worth $8,114,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in shares of SYNNEX during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of SYNNEX by 2,128.6% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 468 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in SYNNEX by 52.4% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 480 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in SYNNEX by 151.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 627 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.98% of the company’s stock.

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the Americas, Asia-Pacific, Europe and Africa. It operates in two segments, Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals; information technology systems, including data center servers and storage solutions; system components; software; networking, communications, and security equipment; consumer electronics; and complementary products.

