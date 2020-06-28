Taoping (NASDAQ:TAOP) Shares Down 7.1%

Taoping Inc (NASDAQ:TAOP) was down 7.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.48 and last traded at $0.49, approximately 713,857 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 344% from the average daily volume of 160,956 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.53.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Taoping from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.51.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Taoping stock. Symmetry Peak Management LLC increased its position in shares of Taoping Inc (NASDAQ:TAOP) by 147.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 455,453 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 271,688 shares during the period. Taoping makes up about 0.5% of Symmetry Peak Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Symmetry Peak Management LLC owned 1.09% of Taoping worth $200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 1.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Taoping Company Profile (NASDAQ:TAOP)

Taoping Inc provides cloud-based platform, resource sharing, and big data solutions to the Chinese new media, education residential community management, and elevator Internet of Things (IoT) industries primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, Cloud-based Technology and Traditional Information Technology.

