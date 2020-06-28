Taseko Mines (TSE:TKO) Price Target Increased to C$1.10 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Taseko Mines (TSE:TKO) (NYSE:TGB) had its target price boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$0.90 to C$1.10 in a report published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial cut their price target on Taseko Mines from C$0.70 to C$0.60 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Taseko Mines from C$0.45 to C$0.55 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st.

TSE TKO opened at C$0.64 on Thursday. Taseko Mines has a 1-year low of C$0.28 and a 1-year high of C$0.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.57 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 149.52. The firm has a market cap of $155.10 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.65.

Taseko Mines (TSE:TKO) (NYSE:TGB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported C($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.05) by C($0.04). The company had revenue of C$62.08 million during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Taseko Mines will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Taseko Mines news, Senior Officer Brian Battison purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.41 per share, for a total transaction of C$41,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 399,420 shares in the company, valued at C$163,762.20. Also, Senior Officer Stuart David Mcdonald purchased 138,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.46 per share, with a total value of C$63,480.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 548,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$252,080.

About Taseko Mines

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds a 75% interest in the Gibraltar copper-molybdenum mine located in south-central British Columbia.

