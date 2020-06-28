TD Ameritrade (NASDAQ:AMTD) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

TD Ameritrade (NASDAQ:AMTD) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on AMTD. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on TD Ameritrade from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered TD Ameritrade from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on TD Ameritrade from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on TD Ameritrade from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Citigroup lowered TD Ameritrade from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $40.50 to $39.50 in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.63.

Shares of AMTD stock opened at $34.21 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.15 and a 200 day moving average of $42.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.21. TD Ameritrade has a 1 year low of $27.70 and a 1 year high of $53.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

TD Ameritrade (NASDAQ:AMTD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. TD Ameritrade had a net margin of 33.18% and a return on equity of 23.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that TD Ameritrade will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Joseph H. Moglia sold 9,683 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $426,052.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 94,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,140,972. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph H. Moglia sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 112,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,510,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMTD. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in TD Ameritrade during the 4th quarter valued at about $195,276,000. Third Point LLC purchased a new position in TD Ameritrade during the 4th quarter valued at about $149,100,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in TD Ameritrade during the 4th quarter valued at about $148,482,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in TD Ameritrade by 88.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,864,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $241,766,000 after acquiring an additional 2,289,479 shares during the period. Finally, Water Island Capital LLC boosted its holdings in TD Ameritrade by 208.3% during the 1st quarter. Water Island Capital LLC now owns 2,622,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,894,000 after acquiring an additional 1,771,922 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.47% of the company’s stock.

TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation provides securities brokerage and related technology-based financial services to retail investors and traders, and independent registered investment advisors (RIAs) in the United States. It offers trade execution, clearing, and margin lending services; futures and foreign exchange trade execution services; and trustee, custodial, and other trust-related services to retirement plans and other custodial accounts, as well as provides cash sweep and deposit account products through third-party relationships.

