Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) PT Lowered to C$19.00

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) had its price objective cut by BMO Capital Markets from C$20.00 to C$19.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on TECK.B. National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$20.00 to C$18.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$20.00 to C$17.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Clarkson Capital raised their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$11.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Eight Capital lowered their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$20.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Teck Resources from C$29.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$20.13.

Shares of TSE:TECK.B opened at C$13.48 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.32. Teck Resources has a 52-week low of C$8.15 and a 52-week high of C$30.41. The stock has a market cap of $7.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.83. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$13.59 and a 200-day moving average price of C$15.42.

About Teck Resources

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

