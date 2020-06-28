Ted Baker (LON:TED) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Liberum Capital

Ted Baker (LON:TED)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Liberum Capital in a report issued on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on TED. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Ted Baker from GBX 300 ($3.82) to GBX 140 ($1.78) and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Ted Baker from GBX 146.57 ($1.87) to GBX 130 ($1.65) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Ted Baker in a research note on Friday, May 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ted Baker presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 524.17 ($6.67).

LON TED opened at GBX 84 ($1.07) on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 130.80 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 236.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 234.41. Ted Baker has a 52 week low of GBX 90.05 ($1.15) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,118 ($14.23). The company has a market capitalization of $37.45 million and a P/E ratio of -0.53.

In other Ted Baker news, insider Rachel Osborne bought 33,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 75 ($0.95) per share, for a total transaction of £24,999.75 ($31,818.44).

Ted Baker Company Profile

Ted Baker Plc engages in the design, wholesale, and retail of menswear, womenswear, and accessories under the Ted Baker name. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Licensing. It offers a range of collections, including global, phormal, endurance, accessories, bedding, children's wear, crockery, eyewear, footwear, fragrance and skin wear, gifting and stationery, jewelry, lingerie and sleepwear, luggage, neckwear, rugs, suiting, technical accessories, tiles, and watches.

