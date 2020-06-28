Telecom plus PLC (LON:TEP) Insider Melvin Lawson Purchases 700,000 Shares

Telecom plus PLC (LON:TEP) insider Melvin Lawson bought 700,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,350 ($17.18) per share, with a total value of £9,450,000 ($12,027,491.41).

Telecom plus stock opened at GBX 1,380 ($17.56) on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,411.24 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,400.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion and a PE ratio of 30.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.40, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.52. Telecom plus PLC has a one year low of GBX 907 ($11.54) and a one year high of GBX 1,585 ($20.17).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 9th will be given a dividend of GBX 30 ($0.38) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 9th. This is a positive change from Telecom plus’s previous dividend of $27.00. This represents a yield of 2.11%. Telecom plus’s payout ratio is 124.73%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Telecom plus from GBX 1,250 ($15.91) to GBX 1,400 ($17.82) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. FinnCap decreased their target price on Telecom plus from GBX 1,390 ($17.69) to GBX 1,250 ($15.91) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,450 ($18.45) target price (up previously from GBX 1,350 ($17.18)) on shares of Telecom plus in a report on Monday, June 15th.

Telecom plus Company Profile

Telecom Plus PLC provides a range of utility services to residential and small business customers in the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Customer Acquisition and Customer Management. The Customer Acquisition segment sells a range of equipment, such as mobile phone handsets and wireless Internet routers.

