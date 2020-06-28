TELIA Co A B/ADR (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) & Shenandoah Telecommunications (OTCMKTS:SHEN) Critical Survey

TELIA Co A B/ADR (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) and Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership and dividends.

Dividends

TELIA Co A B/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.25 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. Shenandoah Telecommunications pays an annual dividend of $0.29 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.6%. Shenandoah Telecommunications pays out 26.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Shenandoah Telecommunications has increased its dividend for 7 consecutive years.

Risk and Volatility

TELIA Co A B/ADR has a beta of 0.34, suggesting that its share price is 66% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Shenandoah Telecommunications has a beta of 0.18, suggesting that its share price is 82% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for TELIA Co A B/ADR and Shenandoah Telecommunications, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TELIA Co A B/ADR 2 1 2 0 2.00 Shenandoah Telecommunications 1 2 0 0 1.67

Shenandoah Telecommunications has a consensus price target of $44.67, indicating a potential downside of 4.33%. Given Shenandoah Telecommunications’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Shenandoah Telecommunications is more favorable than TELIA Co A B/ADR.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.1% of TELIA Co A B/ADR shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.6% of Shenandoah Telecommunications shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.3% of Shenandoah Telecommunications shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares TELIA Co A B/ADR and Shenandoah Telecommunications’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TELIA Co A B/ADR 7.33% 7.30% 2.57% Shenandoah Telecommunications 8.64% 11.51% 2.94%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares TELIA Co A B/ADR and Shenandoah Telecommunications’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TELIA Co A B/ADR $9.10 billion 1.71 $365.90 million N/A N/A Shenandoah Telecommunications $633.91 million 3.67 $54.94 million $1.10 42.45

TELIA Co A B/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than Shenandoah Telecommunications.

Summary

Shenandoah Telecommunications beats TELIA Co A B/ADR on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

TELIA Co A B/ADR Company Profile

Telia Company AB (publ) provides communication services in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, Lithuania, and Estonia. The company offers mobile, broadband, television, and fixed-line services to businesses, individuals, families, and communities. It also provides contact center, Internet of Things (IoT), hosting, managed Wi-Fi, and cloud and security services; data center and infrastructure services; IP-network solutions and system integration services; and financing solutions. In addition, the company owns and operates fiber backbones. The company markets its products and services under the Telia, Halebop, OneCall, MyCall, Phonero, Get, TDC, Call me, DLG Tele, Diil, Lmt, Amigo, Ezys, and Moldcell brands. It has 16.8 million mobile subscriptions, 1.9 million fixed voice subscriptions, 2.9 million broadband subscriptions, 2.4 million TV subscriptions, 2.1 million IoT subscriptions. The company was formerly known as TeliaSonera AB (publ) and changed its name to Telia Company AB (publ) in April 2016. Telia Company AB (publ) was founded in 1853 and is headquartered in Solna, Sweden.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company Profile

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides wireless, cable, and wireline telecommunications services to customers and other telecommunications providers. The company operates in three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Wireline. The Wireless segment provides digital wireless mobile services; and wireless mobility communications network products and services. It owns 208 cell site towers built on leased land and owned land; and leases space on towers to affiliated and non-affiliated third party wireless service providers. This segment provides its services in central and western Virginia, south-central Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Maryland, North Carolina, Kentucky, Tennessee, and Ohio. The Cable segment offers video, broadband, and voice services in Virginia, West Virginia, and western Maryland; and leases fiber optic facilities. The Wireline segment provides regulated and unregulated voice services, Internet broadband, and long distance access services, as well as leases fiber optic facilities throughout portions of Virginia, West Virginia, Maryland, and Pennsylvania. Shenandoah Telecommunications Company also maintains an interstate fiber optic network; and offers unregulated communications equipment sales and services. The company provides its products and services under the Sprint and Shentel brands. Shenandoah Telecommunications Company was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Edinburg, Virginia.

