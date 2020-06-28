Ten Entertainment Group’s (TEG) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Liberum Capital

Ten Entertainment Group (LON:TEG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Liberum Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on TEG. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ten Entertainment Group in a report on Friday, June 12th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 220 ($2.80) price target on shares of Ten Entertainment Group in a report on Monday, May 18th.

Shares of TEG opened at GBX 161 ($2.05) on Friday. Ten Entertainment Group has a one year low of GBX 110 ($1.40) and a one year high of GBX 339 ($4.31). The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 161.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 228.48. The stock has a market cap of $109.88 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.98, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.13.

In related news, insider Graham Blackwell sold 22,434 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 161 ($2.05), for a total transaction of £36,118.74 ($45,970.14).

About Ten Entertainment Group

Ten Entertainment Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in tenpin bowling operations in the United Kingdom. The company operates 42 bowling sites with approximately 1,000 bowling lanes under the Tenpin brand. It also provides amusement machine, table-tennis, soft play, laser game, pool table, and restaurant and bar services.

