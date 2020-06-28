Terrace Energy (CVE:TZR) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.01

Shares of Terrace Energy Corp (CVE:TZR) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01, with a volume of 14000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.01.

The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.01 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $946,000.00 and a PE ratio of -0.06.

About Terrace Energy (CVE:TZR)

Terrace Energy Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of conventional onshore oil and gas properties in the United States. It has an option to acquire a 50% working interest in the Maverick County project covering approximately 147,000 gross mineral acres located in Maverick County, Texas.

See Also: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Receive News & Ratings for Terrace Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terrace Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.