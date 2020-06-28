Tesco (LON:TSCO) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Tesco (LON:TSCO)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by Shore Capital in a report issued on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 310 ($3.95) target price on shares of Tesco in a report on Thursday, June 18th. HSBC lifted their target price on shares of Tesco from GBX 250 ($3.18) to GBX 280 ($3.56) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Tesco from GBX 248 ($3.16) to GBX 265 ($3.37) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tesco in a report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on shares of Tesco from GBX 280 ($3.56) to GBX 275 ($3.50) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 284.40 ($3.62).

TSCO stock opened at GBX 230.70 ($2.94) on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 231.09 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 238.90. Tesco has a 52-week low of GBX 203.70 ($2.59) and a 52-week high of GBX 332.67 ($4.23). The firm has a market capitalization of $22.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.73, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Tesco

Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a grocery retailer. The company also provides retail banking and insurance services. It has operations in the United Kingdom, Ireland, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, Slovakia, Malaysia, Thailand, and internationally. The company serves its customers through 6,809 stores, as well as online.

