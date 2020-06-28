Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) PT Raised to $900.00 at Deutsche Bank

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank from $850.00 to $900.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the electric vehicle producer’s stock. Deutsche Bank’s price target suggests a potential downside of 6.22% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on TSLA. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Tesla from $800.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Nord/LB reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Friday, April 3rd. JMP Securities reduced their target price on Tesla from $1,020.00 to $1,001.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley cut Tesla from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $680.00 to $650.00 in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $968.00 price target (up previously from $684.00) on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tesla currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $608.34.

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $959.74 on Friday. Tesla has a 1 year low of $211.00 and a 1 year high of $1,027.48. The stock has a market cap of $177.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,078.36 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $882.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $663.82.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $1.60. The firm had revenue of $5.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.85 billion. Tesla had a negative return on equity of 1.86% and a negative net margin of 0.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($2.90) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tesla will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $623.63, for a total transaction of $187,089.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,772,035.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $772.92, for a total value of $115,938.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,720,083.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,198 shares of company stock valued at $15,698,572 in the last quarter. Insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TSLA. Efficient Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. RPG Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. 50.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

