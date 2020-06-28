Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Acquires 1,065 Shares of US Ecology Inc (NASDAQ:ECOL)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in US Ecology Inc (NASDAQ:ECOL) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,328 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.07% of US Ecology worth $648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of US Ecology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in US Ecology by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 47,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,762,000 after buying an additional 6,200 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in US Ecology by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 714,139 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,356,000 after acquiring an additional 74,454 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in US Ecology by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 908,522 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,613,000 after acquiring an additional 187,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of US Ecology by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 197,133 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,416,000 after acquiring an additional 34,627 shares during the period. 76.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ ECOL opened at $31.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The firm has a market cap of $997.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.58 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $33.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.97. US Ecology Inc has a one year low of $24.94 and a one year high of $67.24.

US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $240.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.41 million. US Ecology had a negative net margin of 34.33% and a positive return on equity of 7.43%. The business’s revenue was up 83.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that US Ecology Inc will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Katina Dorton acquired 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $33.67 per share, with a total value of $37,037.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,036.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

ECOL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group cut their price objective on US Ecology from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of US Ecology from $50.00 to $37.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of US Ecology from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of US Ecology from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of US Ecology from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.25.

US Ecology Company Profile

US Ecology, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides environmental services to commercial and government entities in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through two segments, Environmental Services, and Field & Industrial Services. The Environmental Services segment offers hazardous material management services, including transportation, recycling, treatment, and disposal of hazardous, non-hazardous, and radioactive waste at its landfill, wastewater, deep-well injection, and other treatment facilities.

