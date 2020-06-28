Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Acquires 1,187 Shares of Safehold Inc (NYSE:SAFE)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Safehold Inc (NYSE:SAFE) by 12.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,079 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,187 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Safehold were worth $701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Safehold by 640.6% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,042,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,995,000 after buying an additional 901,336 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Safehold by 236.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 3,967 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Safehold by 30.3% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 20,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after acquiring an additional 4,654 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Safehold by 27.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Safehold by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 73,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,943,000 after purchasing an additional 10,516 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SAFE opened at $54.94 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.45 and a beta of -0.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $56.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.72. Safehold Inc has a 1 year low of $26.61 and a 1 year high of $67.18.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.03). Safehold had a return on equity of 4.39% and a net margin of 34.42%. The firm had revenue of $40.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.24 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Safehold Inc will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.162 dividend. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. This is a positive change from Safehold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. Safehold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.66%.

In related news, major shareholder Istar Inc. bought 1,759,651 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $57.16 per share, for a total transaction of $100,581,651.16. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on SAFE shares. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Safehold in a report on Thursday, June 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on shares of Safehold in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Safehold from a “c-” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Safehold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.75.

Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Through its modern ground lease capital solution, Safehold helps owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality and mixed-use properties in major markets throughout the United States generate higher returns with less risk.

