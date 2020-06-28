Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Acquires 1,956 Shares of Granite Construction Inc. (NYSE:GVA)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Granite Construction Inc. (NYSE:GVA) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,173 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,956 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.08% of Granite Construction worth $595,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GVA. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Granite Construction during the fourth quarter valued at $4,150,000. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in Granite Construction by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,060 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 642 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its stake in Granite Construction by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 7,364 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Granite Construction by 1.2% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 90,700 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Granite Construction in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on GVA shares. Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Granite Construction from $26.00 to $10.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Granite Construction from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Granite Construction from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Granite Construction from $17.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.

Shares of GVA stock opened at $18.44 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.52 and its 200 day moving average is $20.76. Granite Construction Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.90 and a 1-year high of $48.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The company has a market cap of $867.05 million, a P/E ratio of -8.16 and a beta of 1.49.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%.

Granite Construction Company Profile

Granite Construction Incorporated operates as an infrastructure contractor and a construction materials producer in the United States. The company operates through Transportation, Water, Specialty, and Materials segments. The Transportation segment engages in the construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports, and marine ports.

