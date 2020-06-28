Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Buys 1,624 Shares of Marten Transport, Ltd (NASDAQ:MRTN)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Marten Transport, Ltd (NASDAQ:MRTN) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,542 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,624 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.06% of Marten Transport worth $668,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Marten Transport by 149.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 917,248 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $16,354,000 after acquiring an additional 550,088 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Marten Transport by 164.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 68,672 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 42,699 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Marten Transport by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 78,383 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,684,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Marten Transport by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,226,347 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,354,000 after purchasing an additional 6,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Marten Transport by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,507,154 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $53,879,000 after purchasing an additional 100,716 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.14% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MRTN opened at $24.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.88 and a beta of 1.00. Marten Transport, Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $16.01 and a fifty-two week high of $26.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.95.

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The transportation company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $218.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.55 million. Marten Transport had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 7.10%. Marten Transport’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Marten Transport, Ltd will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. Marten Transport’s payout ratio is presently 14.41%.

In other Marten Transport news, President Timothy M. Kohl sold 25,414 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.94, for a total transaction of $582,997.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James J. Hinnendael sold 17,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.20, for a total value of $408,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 119,879 shares of company stock valued at $2,811,315. 22.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on MRTN shares. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Marten Transport from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Loop Capital raised shares of Marten Transport from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Marten Transport from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Stephens raised shares of Marten Transport from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Marten Transport from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.40.

Marten Transport Company Profile

Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.

