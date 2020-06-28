Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Decreases Stake in Summit Hotel Properties Inc (NYSE:INN)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans reduced its stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties Inc (NYSE:INN) by 46.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 139,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 120,110 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.13% of Summit Hotel Properties worth $588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 110.5% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 459,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,939,000 after acquiring an additional 241,294 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Summit Hotel Properties by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,904,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,036,000 after purchasing an additional 91,076 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 48.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 52,911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 17,258 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 16.9% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 75,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 3.7% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 751,407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,171,000 after purchasing an additional 27,009 shares during the last quarter. 98.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on INN shares. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Summit Hotel Properties from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Summit Hotel Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Summit Hotel Properties from $13.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Summit Hotel Properties from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Summit Hotel Properties from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $4.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.21.

INN stock opened at $5.66 on Friday. Summit Hotel Properties Inc has a one year low of $2.32 and a one year high of $12.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.22 and its 200 day moving average is $8.22. The firm has a market cap of $601.60 million, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 2.09.

Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.34). Summit Hotel Properties had a return on equity of 4.51% and a net margin of 10.49%. The firm had revenue of $108.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.52 million. Research analysts predict that Summit Hotel Properties Inc will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Summit Hotel Properties Company Profile

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a publicly-traded real estate investment trust focused on owning premium-branded hotels with efficient operating models primarily in the upscale segment of the lodging industry. As of April 18, 2019, the Company's portfolio consisted of 69 hotels with a total of 10,714 guestrooms located in 24 states.

