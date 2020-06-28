Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Grows Position in Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,813 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,389 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Kelly Services were worth $607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KELYA. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kelly Services by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,286 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Kelly Services by 2.8% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 32,222 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 869 shares during the period. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Kelly Services by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 36,972 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Kelly Services by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 62,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $791,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Kelly Services by 46.4% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,125 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. 67.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:KELYA opened at $14.88 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.62 and its 200 day moving average is $16.82. Kelly Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.13 and a fifty-two week high of $28.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $597.10 million, a PE ratio of -9.13 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.11). Kelly Services had a positive return on equity of 6.35% and a negative net margin of 1.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Kelly Services, Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Kelly Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kelly Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kelly Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. TheStreet cut shares of Kelly Services from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Noble Financial cut shares of Kelly Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

About Kelly Services

Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Staffing, Global Talent Solutions, and International Staffing. It provides trained employees for data entry, clerical, and administrative support roles across various industries; schools with instructional and non-instructional employees; support staff for seminars, sales, and trade shows; assemblers, quality control inspectors, and technicians for electronic assembly; maintenance workers, material handlers, and assemblers for light industrial works; scientists, and scientific and clinical research workforce solutions; engineering professionals across various disciplines, including aeronautical, chemical, civil/structural, electrical/instrumentation, environmental, industrial, mechanical, petroleum, pharmaceutical, quality, and telecommunications.

