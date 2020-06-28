Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $577,000 Holdings in NetGear, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in NetGear, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,267 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.09% of NetGear worth $577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in NetGear by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 107,581 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,637,000 after buying an additional 4,452 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of NetGear by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 59,600 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,461,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in NetGear by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 983,628 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $24,109,000 after acquiring an additional 39,724 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in NetGear by 37.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,993,962 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $48,872,000 after acquiring an additional 543,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in NetGear by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 297,451 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379 shares during the period. 99.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NetGear stock opened at $24.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $728.12 million, a PE ratio of 89.89 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.02 and its 200 day moving average is $23.53. NetGear, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.01 and a 12-month high of $36.87.

NetGear (NASDAQ:NTGR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $229.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.95 million. NetGear had a net margin of 0.90% and a return on equity of 1.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that NetGear, Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NTGR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BWS Financial upgraded shares of NetGear from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. BidaskClub downgraded NetGear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on NetGear in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.00.

In other news, SVP Tamesa Rogers sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $916,825. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael F. Falcon sold 8,517 shares of NetGear stock in a transaction on Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $221,442.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 78,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,038,114. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 24,232 shares of company stock worth $610,825. Corporate insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

NETGEAR, Inc designs, develops, and markets networking and Internet connected products for consumers, businesses, and service providers. It operates in two segments, Connected Home, and Small and Medium Business. The company offers smart home/connected home/broadband access products, such as broadband modems, WiFi gateways, WiFi hotspots, WiFi routers and home WiFi systems, WiFi range extenders, Powerline adapters and bridges, WiFi network adapters, and digital canvasses; and value added service offerings, including technical support, parental controls, and cybersecurity protection.

