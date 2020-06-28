Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $684,000 Position in Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,767 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 737 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Inter Parfums were worth $684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in Inter Parfums by 72.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 887 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Inter Parfums by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 3,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 1,688 shares during the period. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Inter Parfums during the fourth quarter worth $205,000. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of Inter Parfums by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 3,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Inter Parfums in the first quarter valued at about $285,000. 54.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ IPAR opened at $44.10 on Friday. Inter Parfums, Inc. has a one year low of $34.20 and a one year high of $81.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.06 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.30 and its 200-day moving average is $56.51.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.09). Inter Parfums had a return on equity of 8.57% and a net margin of 7.56%. The business had revenue of $144.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. Inter Parfums’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Inter Parfums, Inc. will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on IPAR. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Inter Parfums from $36.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, June 12th. TheStreet lowered Inter Parfums from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Raymond James downgraded Inter Parfums from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Cfra reduced their target price on Inter Parfums from $75.00 to $62.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Inter Parfums from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.33.

Inter Parfums Company Profile

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products. The company operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. It offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Lanvin, Montblanc, Paul Smith, Repetto, Rochas, S.T.

