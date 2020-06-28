Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Raises Holdings in FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 14,586 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in FARO Technologies were worth $649,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in FARO Technologies by 3.8% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,948 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of FARO Technologies by 6.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 250,030 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $11,126,000 after purchasing an additional 14,331 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of FARO Technologies by 48.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 8,756 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 2,856 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of FARO Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,070,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in FARO Technologies by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 115,739 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,150,000 after buying an additional 4,384 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FARO opened at $51.07 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $929.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.55 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a 50 day moving average of $55.41 and a 200 day moving average of $51.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.38. FARO Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.15 and a 1-year high of $64.99.

FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.70. FARO Technologies had a negative net margin of 20.98% and a positive return on equity of 1.43%. The firm had revenue of $79.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.39 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that FARO Technologies, Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

FARO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on FARO Technologies from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. ValuEngine lowered FARO Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of FARO Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. BidaskClub cut shares of FARO Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FARO Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. FARO Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.33.

FARO Technologies Company Profile

FARO Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports software driven three-dimensional (3D) measurement and imaging solutions. It operates through three segments: 3D Manufacturing, Construction BIM, and Emerging Verticals. The company offers FaroArm, a combination of a portable articulated measurement arm, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; and FARO ScanArm, a FaroArm equipped with a hard probe and non-contact laser line probe to measure products.

