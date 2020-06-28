Timken Co (NYSE:TKR) Shares Bought by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Timken Co (NYSE:TKR) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 306,373 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,086 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.41% of Timken worth $9,908,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Timken by 107.8% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,066 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Timken by 71.3% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Timken during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in Timken by 47.1% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in Timken by 6,106.3% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,986 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 1,954 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TKR opened at $45.12 on Friday. Timken Co has a 1 year low of $22.25 and a 1 year high of $58.78. The firm has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.85, a PEG ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.72. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.09.

Timken (NYSE:TKR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.04. Timken had a return on equity of 17.93% and a net margin of 9.40%. The firm had revenue of $923.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $917.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.35 EPS. Timken’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Timken Co will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 22nd were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Timken’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.35%.

TKR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Timken from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. TheStreet raised Timken from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Timken from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on Timken from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Timken currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.67.

The Timken Company engineers, manufactures, and markets engineered bearings and power transmission products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

