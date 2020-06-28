Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP) Shares Gap Down to $0.35

Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTNP) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $0.30, but opened at $0.35. Titan Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $0.33, with a volume of 455,083 shares traded.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TTNP. Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Titan Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 2.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.31 and a 200-day moving average of $0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 0.89.

Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 30th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 million. Titan Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 437.91% and a negative return on equity of 1,909.37%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Titan Pharmaceuticals stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTNP) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 320,400 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.48% of Titan Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.51% of the company’s stock.

About Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP)

Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops proprietary therapeutics for the treatment of serious medical disorders. It develops products based on ProNeura, a proprietary long-term drug delivery platform that focuses primarily on treatments for chronic diseases. The company offers Probuphine, a product candidate for maintenance treatment of opioid dependence, which maintains a stable, around the clock blood level of the drug buprenorphine in patients for six months following a single treatment.

