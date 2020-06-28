TORC Oil and Gas (TSE:TOG) Given New C$2.75 Price Target at National Bank Financial

TORC Oil and Gas (TSE:TOG) had its target price upped by National Bank Financial from C$2.25 to C$2.75 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank lifted their price target on TORC Oil and Gas from C$1.50 to C$1.75 in a research report on Monday, June 15th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of TORC Oil and Gas from C$1.50 to C$2.00 in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on shares of TORC Oil and Gas from C$7.50 to C$3.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of TORC Oil and Gas from C$1.80 to C$1.90 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Tudor Pickering reiterated a hold rating and issued a C$2.50 price objective on shares of TORC Oil and Gas in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$3.12.

Get TORC Oil and Gas alerts:

TSE TOG opened at C$1.68 on Wednesday. TORC Oil and Gas has a 1 year low of C$0.41 and a 1 year high of C$4.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.64, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $428.74 million and a PE ratio of -0.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$1.51 and a 200 day moving average of C$2.57.

TORC Oil and Gas (TSE:TOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported C($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.06) by C($0.06). The business had revenue of C$107.36 million during the quarter. Research analysts expect that TORC Oil and Gas will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

About TORC Oil and Gas

TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. engages in the exploration and production of petroleum and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company's principal properties are located in the southeast Saskatchewan area. TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Recommended Story: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Receive News & Ratings for TORC Oil and Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TORC Oil and Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.