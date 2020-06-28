Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Acquires 7,687 Shares of Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS) by 5,124.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,837 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,687 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Carpenter Technology were worth $153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CRS. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 927,249 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,081,000 after buying an additional 35,711 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of Carpenter Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $442,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Carpenter Technology by 78.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 250,591 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,886,000 after acquiring an additional 110,456 shares during the period. Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new position in Carpenter Technology during the first quarter worth $223,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in Carpenter Technology in the first quarter worth $724,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Carpenter Technology alerts:

CRS stock opened at $22.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 2.67. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 2.19. Carpenter Technology Co. has a 52-week low of $13.60 and a 52-week high of $56.33.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. Carpenter Technology had a return on equity of 10.80% and a net margin of 7.08%. The company had revenue of $585.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $573.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Carpenter Technology Co. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 5th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 4th. Carpenter Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.12%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CRS. TheStreet cut shares of Carpenter Technology from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Carpenter Technology in a report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Carpenter Technology from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Carpenter Technology from $49.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Carpenter Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Carpenter Technology currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.67.

Carpenter Technology Company Profile

Carpenter Technology Corporation manufactures, fabricates, and distributes specialty metals worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. It offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as drilling tools; and metal powders and parts.

Further Reading: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS).

Receive News & Ratings for Carpenter Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carpenter Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.