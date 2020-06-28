Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Grows Holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (NYSE:FBHS)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (NYSE:FBHS) by 391.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,907 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security were worth $158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,835,409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $468,631,000 after purchasing an additional 319,935 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,325,813 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $273,591,000 after purchasing an additional 66,150 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,815,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $249,282,000 after purchasing an additional 377,344 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,721,151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $117,505,000 after purchasing an additional 356,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,710,397 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $73,974,000 after purchasing an additional 47,275 shares during the last quarter. 88.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on FBHS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $78.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. ValuEngine raised shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Fortune Brands Home & Security has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.88.

Shares of NYSE:FBHS opened at $60.60 on Friday. Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc has a twelve month low of $33.90 and a twelve month high of $73.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.36 billion, a PE ratio of 18.76 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $59.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.12. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 7.81% and a return on equity of 22.56%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 28th. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s payout ratio is 26.67%.

In other news, VP Danny Luburic sold 2,000 shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.18, for a total transaction of $120,360.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 9,693 shares in the company, valued at $583,324.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Brian C. Lantz sold 14,745 shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.74, for a total transaction of $998,826.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Fortune Brands Home & Security

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, and Doors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities for the kitchen, bath, and other parts of the home directly to kitchen and bath dealers, home centers, wholesalers, and builders in North America.

