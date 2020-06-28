Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Has $155,000 Stock Position in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) by 806.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,920 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in AGCO were worth $155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGCO. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of AGCO by 3.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,429,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $303,810,000 after buying an additional 203,221 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in AGCO by 19.5% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,865,966 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $182,667,000 after acquiring an additional 632,157 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of AGCO by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,241,059 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $105,890,000 after acquiring an additional 157,208 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in AGCO by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,641,672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $126,819,000 after purchasing an additional 87,873 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AGCO by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,177,243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,624,000 after acquiring an additional 22,477 shares during the last quarter. 78.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AGCO alerts:

Shares of NYSE AGCO opened at $52.70 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $53.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of 32.94, a P/E/G ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.63. AGCO Co. has a fifty-two week low of $35.33 and a fifty-two week high of $81.39.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.44. AGCO had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 1.39%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. AGCO’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that AGCO Co. will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. AGCO’s payout ratio is 14.41%.

In other news, CAO Lara Thrush Long sold 2,200 shares of AGCO stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.55, for a total value of $124,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $197,585.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AGCO. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of AGCO from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of AGCO from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on AGCO from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of AGCO in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on AGCO from $70.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.23.

About AGCO

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. The company offers high horsepower tractors for larger farms, primarily for row crop production; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, and residential uses.

Recommended Story: What is the strike price in options trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO).

Receive News & Ratings for AGCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.