Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Has $158,000 Stock Holdings in Cenovus Energy Inc (NYSE:CVE)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Cenovus Energy Inc (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) by 1,804.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,078 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 73,978 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Cenovus Energy were worth $158,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CVE. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Cenovus Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,110,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Cenovus Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in Cenovus Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Cenovus Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Finally, XTX Markets LLC bought a new position in Cenovus Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on CVE. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cenovus Energy from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Cenovus Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $6.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Stifel Firstegy downgraded shares of Cenovus Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of Cenovus Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from $16.50 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.97.

CVE stock opened at $4.45 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.07. Cenovus Energy Inc has a 52-week low of $1.41 and a 52-week high of $10.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.53). Cenovus Energy had a negative return on equity of 4.25% and a net margin of 1.48%. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cenovus Energy Inc will post -1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cenovus Energy Profile

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada and the United States. The company's Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta. This segment's bitumen assets include Foster Creek, Christina Lake, and Narrows Lake, as well as other projects in the early stages of development, such as Telephone Lake.

