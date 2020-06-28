Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Invests $157,000 in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 12,680 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Koppers by 10.2% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,774,054 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $21,945,000 after purchasing an additional 164,799 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Koppers by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 655,579 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $25,056,000 after purchasing an additional 120,224 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Koppers by 3.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 625,252 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,734,000 after purchasing an additional 23,426 shares during the period. Schneider Capital Management Corp lifted its position in Koppers by 22.2% during the first quarter. Schneider Capital Management Corp now owns 609,683 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,542,000 after purchasing an additional 110,728 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Koppers by 33.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 480,885 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,949,000 after purchasing an additional 120,748 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Albert J. Neupaver bought 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.84 per share, with a total value of $51,480.00. 5.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

KOP stock opened at $17.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $361.94 million, a P/E ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 1.88. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.43. Koppers Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.25 and a 52 week high of $44.75.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $401.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $401.90 million. Koppers had a return on equity of 55.33% and a net margin of 3.09%. On average, analysts expect that Koppers Holdings Inc. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

KOP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Koppers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Koppers from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut their price objective on shares of Koppers from $35.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their price objective on shares of Koppers from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Koppers has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.50.

Koppers Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC).

