Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Purchases New Holdings in BWX Technologies Inc (NYSE:BWXT)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies Inc (NYSE:BWXT) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,156 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in BWX Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new stake in BWX Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in BWX Technologies by 75.6% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,045 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in BWX Technologies by 354.2% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,776 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 1,385 shares during the last quarter.

Get BWX Technologies alerts:

In related news, Director John A. Fees sold 17,242 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.09, for a total value of $1,053,313.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 76,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,678,699.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO David S. Black sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.41, for a total transaction of $59,410.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 78,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,666,714.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,242 shares of company stock worth $1,351,604. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BWXT opened at $55.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a PE ratio of 18.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $58.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.49. BWX Technologies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $40.40 and a fifty-two week high of $70.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $542.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $460.13 million. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 13.39% and a return on equity of 74.99%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that BWX Technologies Inc will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 18th were issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 15th. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.01%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BWXT shares. SunTrust Banks raised BWX Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of BWX Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Bank of America upgraded shares of BWX Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BWX Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised BWX Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.75.

BWX Technologies Profile

BWX Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear components to the United States government. The company operates in three segments: Nuclear Operations, Technical Services, and Nuclear Energy. The Nuclear Operations segment offers precision naval nuclear components and reactors; close-tolerance and equipment for nuclear applications; and components for defense applications, as well as critical nuclear components, fuels, and assemblies for government and other uses.

Featured Article: What does a hold rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BWXT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BWX Technologies Inc (NYSE:BWXT).

Receive News & Ratings for BWX Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BWX Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.