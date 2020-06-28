Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Purchases New Shares in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,200 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $153,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TJX. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in TJX Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in TJX Companies during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its stake in TJX Companies by 53.9% during the first quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 637 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in TJX Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in TJX Companies during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 89.45% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Rosemary T. Berkery purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $55.30 per share, with a total value of $165,900.00. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies stock opened at $49.54 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $60.94 billion, a PE ratio of 36.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.20. TJX Companies Inc has a one year low of $32.72 and a one year high of $64.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $52.24 and a 200 day moving average of $54.90.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.56). TJX Companies had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 31.29%. The company had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 52.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that TJX Companies Inc will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TJX. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on TJX Companies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on TJX Companies from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Barclays boosted their price target on TJX Companies from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. TheStreet cut TJX Companies from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on TJX Companies from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.42.

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

