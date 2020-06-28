Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Purchases New Stake in PRA Health Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:PRAH)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of PRA Health Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:PRAH) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 1,978 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in PRA Health Sciences by 338.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,997 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $772,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in PRA Health Sciences by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 46,377 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,155,000 after purchasing an additional 2,076 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in PRA Health Sciences by 136.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 269,632 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,970,000 after purchasing an additional 155,591 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in PRA Health Sciences in the 4th quarter worth $384,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in PRA Health Sciences by 188.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,555 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $951,000 after purchasing an additional 5,586 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PRAH stock opened at $94.18 on Friday. PRA Health Sciences Inc has a one year low of $58.67 and a one year high of $113.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $97.78 and its 200 day moving average is $97.16. The company has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.73 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The medical research company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $783.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $749.61 million. PRA Health Sciences had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 27.59%. PRA Health Sciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that PRA Health Sciences Inc will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. William Blair lowered shares of PRA Health Sciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of PRA Health Sciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $97.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 13th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of PRA Health Sciences from $89.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of PRA Health Sciences from $95.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of PRA Health Sciences from $123.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.82.

In other news, CFO Michael J. Bonello sold 3,672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.97, for a total transaction of $323,025.84. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,052,164.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

PRA Health Sciences, Inc, a contract research organization, provides outsourced clinical development and data solution services to the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Clinical Research and Data Solutions. The Clinical Research segment offers product registration services, including clinical trial management, project management, regulatory affairs, therapeutic expertise, clinical operations, data and programming, safety and risk management, biostatistics and medical writing, quality assurance, and late phase services.

