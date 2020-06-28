Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Raises Position in Jabil Inc (NYSE:JBL)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Jabil Inc (NYSE:JBL) by 22,210.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,693 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 6,663 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Jabil were worth $165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of JBL. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Jabil by 81.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 370,484 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,312,000 after buying an additional 166,495 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Jabil in the fourth quarter worth about $79,000. KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of Jabil by 63.8% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 475,619 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,657,000 after buying an additional 185,186 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Jabil in the fourth quarter worth about $422,000. Finally, Horseman Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Jabil in the fourth quarter worth about $930,000. 89.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Jabil alerts:

Shares of NYSE JBL opened at $30.58 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.12. Jabil Inc has a 52-week low of $17.63 and a 52-week high of $44.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.71, a PEG ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 19th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.19. Jabil had a return on equity of 4.35% and a net margin of 0.15%. The firm had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. Jabil’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Jabil Inc will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 14th. Jabil’s payout ratio is currently 17.68%.

Several research firms recently commented on JBL. Argus cut their price target on Jabil from $52.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Jabil from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded Jabil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Jabil from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Cfra cut their price target on Jabil from $47.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.75.

About Jabil

Jabil Inc provides electronic manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

Featured Story: Management Fee

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jabil Inc (NYSE:JBL).

Receive News & Ratings for Jabil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jabil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.