Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Sells 1,859 Shares of Royal Gold, Inc (NASDAQ:RGLD)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC decreased its holdings in shares of Royal Gold, Inc (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) by 52.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,859 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Royal Gold were worth $149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in shares of Royal Gold in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Royal Gold by 44.8% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 304 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives grew its holdings in Royal Gold by 194.4% during the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 795 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Royal Gold in the first quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Royal Gold by 13.2% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,037 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. 78.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Royal Gold alerts:

NASDAQ:RGLD opened at $117.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 0.82. Royal Gold, Inc has a twelve month low of $59.78 and a twelve month high of $139.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $127.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $136.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.59 million. Royal Gold had a net margin of 35.75% and a return on equity of 6.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Royal Gold, Inc will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio is 77.24%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Royal Gold from $131.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine cut Royal Gold from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Scotiabank raised Royal Gold from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $112.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Royal Gold from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Barclays raised Royal Gold from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.25.

Royal Gold Profile

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, cobalt, and molybdenum.

Further Reading: Death Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Gold, Inc (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.