Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Takes $160,000 Position in ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 18,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $160,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ARR. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 198.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 18,149 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 113,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,023,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,001,410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,765,000 after purchasing an additional 148,918 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 160.8% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,777 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 2,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 364,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,512,000 after buying an additional 14,105 shares in the last quarter. 52.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Mark Gruber bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.80 per share, for a total transaction of $26,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 54,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $483,032. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott Ulm bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.90 per share, with a total value of $69,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 154,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,068,561.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ARR opened at $9.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $596.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 1.04. ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.95 and a 12 month high of $21.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.51.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. ARMOUR Residential REIT’s dividend payout ratio is 47.58%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ARMOUR Residential REIT from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Nomura reissued a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and set a $8.00 target price (down from $19.00) on shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. ValuEngine downgraded ARMOUR Residential REIT from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised ARMOUR Residential REIT from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $9.50 in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.71.

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc invests in residential mortgage backed securities in the United States. The company is managed by ARMOUR Capital Management LP. Its securities portfolio primarily consists of the United States Government-sponsored entity's (GSE) and the Government National Mortgage Administration's issued or guaranteed securities backed by fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate, and adjustable rate home loans, as well as unsecured notes and bonds issued by the GSE and the United States treasuries; and money market instruments.

