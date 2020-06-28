Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD)

Diebold Nixdorf Inc (NYSE:DBD) was the target of unusually large options trading on Friday. Investors acquired 3,167 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 260% compared to the typical volume of 879 call options.

NYSE:DBD opened at $5.60 on Friday. Diebold Nixdorf has a one year low of $2.80 and a one year high of $14.66. The stock has a market cap of $434.78 million, a PE ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 3.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.20.

Get Diebold Nixdorf alerts:

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.06). Diebold Nixdorf had a negative net margin of 7.02% and a negative return on equity of 1.98%. The company had revenue of $910.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $915.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.63) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Diebold Nixdorf will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

DBD has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine cut Diebold Nixdorf from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Diebold Nixdorf from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $7.00 in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Diebold Nixdorf from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.94.

In related news, Director Bruce H. Besanko bought 20,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.60 per share, with a total value of $94,553.00. Also, Director Gary G. Greenfield purchased 19,000 shares of Diebold Nixdorf stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.76 per share, with a total value of $90,440.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 42,255 shares of company stock valued at $200,194. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Diebold Nixdorf by 140.0% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,784 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Diebold Nixdorf in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in Diebold Nixdorf during the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf during the fourth quarter valued at about $116,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,810 shares during the last quarter. 89.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Diebold Nixdorf

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated provides connected commerce solutions to financial institutions and retailers in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Banking and Retail. The Banking segment offers cash recyclers and dispensers, intelligent deposit terminals, teller automation tools, and kiosk technologies, as well as physical security solutions; and front-end applications for consumer connection points and back-end platforms that manage channel transactions, operations and integration and facilitate omnichannel transactions, endpoint monitoring, remote asset management, customer marketing, merchandise management, and analytics.

Featured Article: What is systematic risk?



Receive News & Ratings for Diebold Nixdorf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diebold Nixdorf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.