Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC)

Howard Hughes Corp (NYSE:HHC) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Investors bought 2,937 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,376% compared to the average daily volume of 199 call options.

In other Howard Hughes news, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage sold 1,749,072 shares of Howard Hughes stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.66, for a total transaction of $102,600,563.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 35.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HHC. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of Howard Hughes by 108.6% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,356,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $169,576,000 after acquiring an additional 1,747,545 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Howard Hughes in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,658,000. Jefferies Group LLC boosted its position in Howard Hughes by 2,907.5% in the 4th quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 386,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,988,000 after buying an additional 400,100 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Howard Hughes by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,404,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $121,460,000 after buying an additional 371,793 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Howard Hughes by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,570,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $129,866,000 after purchasing an additional 268,827 shares during the last quarter. 90.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. BWS Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Howard Hughes in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Howard Hughes from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Howard Hughes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Howard Hughes from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th.

Shares of NYSE HHC opened at $50.42 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $53.28 and a 200 day moving average of $85.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91. Howard Hughes has a one year low of $35.10 and a one year high of $135.42.

Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported ($2.88) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($2.66). The company had revenue of $175.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $236.14 million. Howard Hughes had a negative return on equity of 0.99% and a negative net margin of 7.40%. Howard Hughes’s revenue was down 50.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Howard Hughes will post -6.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Howard Hughes Company Profile

The Howard Hughes Corporation owns, manages, and develops commercial, residential, and hospitality operating properties in the United States. It operates through three segments: Operating Assets, Master Planned Communities, and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment owns 15 retail, 28 office, 8 multi-family, and 4 hospitality properties, as well as 10 other operating assets and investments primarily located and around The Woodlands, Texas; Columbia, Maryland; New York, New York; Las Vegas, Nevada; and Honolulu, Hawai’i.

