Traders Buy Large Volume of Put Options on Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER)

Xperi Corp (NASDAQ:XPER) was the target of some unusual options trading on Friday. Stock traders purchased 2,547 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,416% compared to the average volume of 168 put options.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XPER. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Xperi by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,057,855 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,070,000 after buying an additional 368,240 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Xperi by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,589,951 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $22,116,000 after purchasing an additional 36,236 shares during the last quarter. American Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Xperi during the first quarter worth $16,474,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Xperi in the fourth quarter valued at about $21,289,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Xperi by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 904,754 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,738,000 after buying an additional 33,851 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ XPER opened at $14.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.25, a current ratio of 7.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $742.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.62 and a beta of 0.41. Xperi has a 12-month low of $9.01 and a 12-month high of $22.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.77.

Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $112.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.00 million. Xperi had a positive return on equity of 23.53% and a negative net margin of 5.31%. On average, equities analysts expect that Xperi will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Xperi from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on Xperi from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. BidaskClub upgraded Xperi from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Xperi in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research restated a “sell” rating on shares of Xperi in a research note on Saturday, May 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.67.

Xperi Corporation, through its subsidiaries, creates, develops, and licenses audio, imaging, semiconductor packaging, and interconnect technologies in the United States, South Korea, Taiwan, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Product Licensing; and Semiconductor and IP Licensing.

